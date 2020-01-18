FG delaying Lagos-Abeokuta-Ifo road reconstruction- Ogun governor, Abiodun

By News Desk
Apparently responding to motorist lamentations over continued delay in reconstruction of Lagos-Abeokuta-Ifo road, Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has disclosed that Federal Government was yet to issue approval to them for work to commence on the project.
Abiodun assured that when the project is approved by the apex government, work would commence immediately because his Lagos State counterpart, Babajide Sanwo-Olu is committed to the actualisation of the project.
The governor stated this at a 2-day Executive Council Strategy Session with the theme: “Building our Future Together” held at the TTC, Ogere, Ikenne Local Government Area,
He revealed reasons for the delay while reeling out achievements recorded under his administration and plans it has to improve the standard of living for residents in the state.
“Our State and Lagos State are on the verge of obtaining approval from the Federal Government for the construction of the Abeokuta-Ifo-Lagos Road, adding that the Ijebu-Ode-Epe Road would be constructed to provide an alternative route to the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway”.