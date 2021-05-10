FG declares Wednesday, Thursday public holidays for Eid celebration

The Federal Government has declared Wednesday and Thursday as public holidays to mark this year’s Eid-ul-Fitr celebration.

The Eid celebrations, which mark the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, are expected to begin on Wednesday or Thursday, depending on the appearance of the crescent moon.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, while making the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government today in Abuja, congratulated the Muslim faithful on this occasion and called on all Nigerians, at home and abroad to use the period of this year’s Eidul-Fitr celebration to pray for peace, stability and economic transformation in the land.

Aregbesola who believes that development cannot thrive in a rancorous atmosphere urged all Nigerians to be law-abiding and embrace the spirit of love, self-discipline, kindness, and tolerance, as taught by the Holy Prophet Mohammed (Peace Be Upon Him).

He also called on all security agencies in the country to be more courageous and patriotic to surmount the ongoing battle against resurging insecurity and activities of criminal elements in Nigeria.

He assured that the resolve of President Muhammadu Buhari-led’s administration to end the scourge of crime and criminality in the country and restore peace to every nook and cranny of Nigeria was sacrosanct.

“This administration will not be deterred in its efforts, until every Nigerian and resident of the country, is free to move around without fear of any threat to his/her life and property. We are therefore putting necessary measures and strategies in place to strengthen the stability of the country as well as ensuring economic prosperity of our dear nation,” he was quoted to have said in a statement by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Dr. Shuaib Belgore.

