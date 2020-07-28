FG declares Thursday, Friday as Eid holiday, tasks Nigerians on COVID-19 prevention

In ensuring a worthwhile celebration for the Muslim faithful, the Federal Government has declared Thursday, July 30 and Friday, July 31, 2020, as public Eid-el-Kabir holidays to mark this year’s Islamic festivities, and enjoined Nigerians to adhere to all coronavirus safety measures during the joyous occasion.

It explained that the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic across the world had affected all known ways of doing things, hence the need to ensure safety measures are considered during the festivities as part of measures to support the government efforts in gaining control against the deadly respiratory disease.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, urged Nigerians to take responsibility against the spread of the virus by observing social distancing, personal and respiratory hygiene, as well as other regulations aimed at flattening the disease curve issued by relevant authorities.

Aregbesola, through a statement released by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Interior, Georgina Ehuriah, congratulated Muslim faithful and all Nigerians both at home and abroad on the occasion.

“He called on the Muslims to continue to imbibe the spirit of love, peace, kindness, and sacrifice, as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him) and to also use the period to pray for peace, unity, prosperity and the stability of the country especially as the world is witnessing global health challenges caused by Covid-19 pandemic,” the statement read in part.

Aregbesola while enjoining Nigerians to support the government in the fight against the viral infection, reiterated President Muhammadu Buhari administration’s commitment to battling the scourge of COVID-19 pandemic,

“We are committed to battling the scourge with the cooperation of all Nigerians, emphasized that the government would continue to foster peaceful coexistence, national cohesion, and stability in its march towards actualizing the full potentials of the country,” the statement added.