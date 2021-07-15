FG declares public holidays for Eid celebration

The Federal Government has declared Tuesday, July 20, and Wednesday, July 21, 2021, as public holidays to mark this year’s Eid-el-Kabir festivities, and enjoined Nigerians to adhere to all coronavirus safety measures during the celebration.

The government, while congratulating the Muslim faithful on the occasion, called on all Nigerians to use the period of this year’s celebration to pray for peace, unity, prosperity, and stability, and economic transformation in the land considering the insecurity challenges facing the nation.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, while making the declaration on behalf of the government on Thursday, in Abuja, said the country was besseted with bandits in the North West and North Central, insurgents in the North East, kidnappers, armed robbers, ethnic agitators, and sundry criminals in other parts of the country.

Aregbesola, who believes that development cannot thrive in a rancorous atmosphere urged all Nigerians to be law-abiding and embrace the spirit of love, self-discipline, kindness, and tolerance, as taught by the Holy Prophet Mohammed (Peace Be Upon Him).

The minister, through a statement signed by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Shuaib Belgore, assured that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari was “committed to the security of lives and property of every Nigerian, and empowering the citizens for successful living, the provisions of social investments programmes and adequate security in the schools, especially with the spate of innocent school children being targets of kidnapping”.

Aregbesola, while wishing Muslim faithful a happy Eid-el Kabir celebration, advised all Nigerians to take responsibility by reporting any suspicious individuals and criminal activities to law enforcement agencies, especially during this festival.

He also called on all Nigerians to observe all Covid-19 protocols, particularly the non-pharmaceutical measures, wearing facemasks, hand washing, and social distancing – designed to keep the transmission of the disease at bay. “We must all take responsibility for containment of the pandemic during this year’s festival,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

