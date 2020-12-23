FG declares public holidays for Christmas, others, caution Nigerians against COVID-19

The Federal Government has declared Friday 25 and Monday 28 December 2020 as well as Friday, January 1, 2021 as public holidays to mark the Christmas, Boxing Day, and New Year celebrations respectively, urging Nigerians to adhere to all safety and preventive measures against coronavirus.

It indicated that it has become imperative that Nigerians take to experts’ advice on preventive measures to mitigate spread of the pandemic predicted second wave during the festive season.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, while felicitating with Christians and all Nigerians both at home and abroad on this year’s Christmas and New Year celebrations, urged citizens to take proper precautions during the yuletide break.

Through a statement by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Dr Shuaib Belgore, Aregbesola urged Christians to adopt the creed of Christ on faith, hope, and love, particularly when the country was trying to end issues bordering on insecurity and exit recession.

The minister noted that peace and security are critical factors needed to enable the government to accomplish its mission of revitalizing the economy, improving Foreign Direct Investments as well as generating employment opportunities for over 100 million Nigerian youths in the next 10 years.

“We must emulate the life of humility, service, compassion, patience, peace, and righteousness that the birth and ministry of Jesus Christ signified, that will be the best way to know Christ and celebrate his birth”, he said.

He advised Nigerians and Christians in particular, to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 protocols and guidelines, as stipulated by relevant authorities, during and after the yuletide, especially with the second wave of the outbreak of the disease.

“The Minister who reiterated Federal Government’s avowed commitment to the fight against armed banditry, kidnappings and other crimes and criminalities in the country, called on Nigerians to support the efforts of the security agencies by providing them with information that will enhance intelligence gathering.

“While admonishing all Nigerians to remain focused, determined, patient, and patriotic, Aregbesola expressed confidence that the year 2021 would be a better year for all Nigerians and therefore urged Christians to use the period to pray for Nigeria”, the statement added.