FG declares public holiday to mark Eid-ul-Mawlid

The Federal Government has declared Monday, 16th September, 2024 as Public Holiday to mark the celebration of the Eid-ul-Mawlid, the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government on Friday, in a statement by Dr. Magdalene Ajani, Permanent Secretary in the ministry.

He congratulated Muslim Ummah both at home and in the Diaspora on this occasion.

Dr. Tunji-Ojo urged the Muslim Ummah and, by extension, Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of patience, sacrifice, and resilience.

While congratulating the Muslim Ummah on the occasion, the Minister implored them to use the opportunity of the period to pray for enduring peace and a more prosperous egalitarian nation.