FG declares Monday workfree for Democracy day celebration

As part of effort to mark this year’s democracy day, the Federal Government has declared Monday, 14th of June, 2021 as a public holiday, to remember contributions made by the founding fathers and others towards the development of Nigeria.
The apex government, meanwhile, urged Nigerians not to participate in any agitations and demonstrations that could threaten peace and harmonious relationship that had existed over the years, stressing that the country would continue to experience peace, unity, as well as progress if all citizens love themselves as well as embrace the spirit of brotherliness.
Aregbesola assured that with the concerted efforts being put in place by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to secure the lives and property of Nigerians and stabilize the economy, the nation will continue to get better.
“As we mark another Democracy Day in the history of our dear country, let us reflect on the efforts of our founding fathers and ensure that Nigeria remains one United and Indivisible Entity. No development can take place in an acrimonious environment,” he stressed.