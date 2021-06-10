FG declares Monday workfree for Democracy day celebration

As part of effort to mark this year’s democracy day, the Federal Government has declared Monday, 14th of June, 2021 as a public holiday, to remember contributions made by the founding fathers and others towards the development of Nigeria.

The apex government, meanwhile, urged Nigerians not to participate in any agitations and demonstrations that could threaten peace and harmonious relationship that had existed over the years, stressing that the country would continue to experience peace, unity, as well as progress if all citizens love themselves as well as embrace the spirit of brotherliness.

These were disclosed by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, through a statement released on Thursday, congratulating Nigerians on 21 years of uninterrupted democratic administration, just as he appealed that they should support President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in its efforts at ensuring a more united and prosperous nation.

Aregbesola assured that with the concerted efforts being put in place by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to secure the lives and property of Nigerians and stabilize the economy, the nation will continue to get better. “As we mark another Democracy Day in the history of our dear country, let us reflect on the efforts of our founding fathers and ensure that Nigeria remains one United and Indivisible Entity. No development can take place in an acrimonious environment,” he stressed.

“With the challenges we face in Nigeria today, I see an opportunity for us not to break up or break down but to break open; open up to ourselves in truth so that we may appreciate each other, understand each other, honour each other and live together in peace and prosperity,” Aregbesola reiterated.

