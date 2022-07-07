FG declares Monday, Tuesday public holiday for Eid celebrations

The Federal Government has declared Monday 11th and Tuesday 12th July, 2022, as public holidays to mark 2022 Eid-el-Kabir celebration for all Muslims faithfuls across the country.

The two days holiday is said to allow Muslims celebrate with their families and friends in oneness and love.

Through a statement from the Ministry of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola signed by the Permanent Secretary, Shuaib Belgore, on Thursday, the minister felicitated with Muslims across the country and urged them to use the celebration as an avenue to pray for Nigeria.

He said that amid the celebrations, it was pertinent to promote peace and unity among Nigerians through prayers and love which showed be portrayed during the celebration and even beyond.

Aregbesola further tasked the religious leaders to collaborate with the government in ensuring that peace and tranquility is preached among their members.

