FG declares Monday public holiday for Workers Day celebration

As part of plan to commemorate this year’s International Workers’ Day celebration, the Federal Government has declared Monday, May 3, 2021, as a public holiday to celebrate workers across the country.

It explained that the move was in line with international set standards for the day most commonly associated as a commemoration of the achievements of the labour movement.

Making the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, congratulated Nigerian workers for witnessing this year’s celebration and supporting the government in its bid to take millions out of poverty.

He commended them for their patience, understanding, and support in driving the policies and programmes of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration in its determination to move the country to the next level of socio-economic development.

Through a statement on Thursday by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Shuaibu Belgore, Aregbesola called for more dedication and patriotism from all Nigerian workers and the labour unions.

“The challenges of the moment will soon be over as the government is committed to the security of lives and property of all Nigerians.

“Government is putting all strategies in place to curb the challenges of insecurity in the country. I, therefore, call on the labour force and all patriotic citizens to be fully committed to the task of putting insecurity to a permanent end as much as possible,” the statement said.

