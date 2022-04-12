FG declares Friday, Monday as Easter public holidays

In a bid to allow Christians across the country to mark 2022 Easter celebrations with families and friends, the Federal government has declared Friday, 15th April and Monday 18th April, as public holidays for the season.

The apex government said that Christians should use the Easter season to pray for an end to all security challenges bedevilling the country, adding that they should cooperate with security agencies to enable them discharge their duties more efficiently across the country.

More details later……

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

