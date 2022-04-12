Report on Interest
under logo

Atiku commends FG over fuel subsidy removal

The Guild

ECOWAS appoints Buhari as West-Africa Covid19 response…

The Guild

Troops kill one, arrest four suspected bandits in Benue,…

The Guild
News

FG declares Friday, Monday as Easter public holidays

By Esther Kalu

By Esther Kalu

In a bid to allow Christians across the country to mark 2022 Easter celebrations with families and friends, the Federal government has declared Friday, 15th April and Monday 18th April, as public holidays for the season.

The apex government said that Christians should use the Easter season to pray for an end to all security challenges bedevilling the country, adding that they should cooperate with security agencies to enable them discharge their duties more efficiently across the country.

More details later……

Esther Kalu 497 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

%d bloggers like this: