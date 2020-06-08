FG declares Friday, June 12 as public holiday

In fulfillment of its promises to Nigerians, the Federal Government has declared Friday, June 12, 2020 as public holiday to mark this year’s Democracy Day Celebration and assured that the present administration would ensure principles of democratic are adhere strictly to.

The Federal Government, meanwhile, commended the heroes of democracy for their dogged determination and sacrifice which eventually birthed Democratic Governance in Nigeria.

Declaring the holiday on behalf of the Federal Government on Monday, Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, in a statement made available to newsmen, congratulated Nigerians at home and abroad for the entrenchment of democratic rule in the country.

Aregbesola, while appealing to Nigerians to cherish these selfless efforts, urged that they collaborate with the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to ensure the realization of the democratic ideals which these patriots fought for, even at the cost of their lives.

He stated that with their cooperation, the battle against the scourge of COVID-19 would be won and Nigeria also would be removed from league of countries battling with coronavirus.

He reiterated the need for all Nigerians to stay safe by observing physical and social distancing, personal and respiratory hygiene, as well as other regulations issued by relevant authorities.