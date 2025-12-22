FG declares Christmas, Boxing Day as public holiday

In the spirit of the festive season, the Federal Government has announced public holidays for the Christmas and New Year celebrations. Thursday, December 25, and Friday, December 26, 2025, have been declared for Christmas and Boxing Day, while Thursday, January 1, 2026, will mark the New Year holiday.

The government’s declaration is part of efforts to give Nigerians the chance to fully partake in the festive season, allowing families and friends to come together, celebrate, and take a moment to rest and reflect before the start of 2026.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made the announcement through a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Magdalene Ajani, on Monday.

Tunji-Ojo extended warm season’s greetings to Christians in Nigeria and across the world, as well as to all Nigerians. He urged Christians to reflect on the virtues of love, peace, humility, and sacrifice exemplified by the birth of Jesus Christ, describing these values as essential for national unity, tolerance, and harmony.

He also called on all Nigerians to use the festive season to pray for the country’s peace, security, and continued progress, while supporting government efforts at national development and cohesion.

“The Christmas season and the New Year present an opportunity for Nigerians to strengthen the bonds of unity, show compassion to one another, and renew our collective commitment to nation-building,” he said.

The minister further urged citizens to remain law-abiding, security-conscious, and moderate in their celebrations, while cooperating with security agencies to ensure a peaceful festive period.