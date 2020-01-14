FG declares Amotekun illegal, Condemns creation

By Olawale Abdul-Fatah

Not minding number of deaths recorded due high rate of insecurity in South-west states which warranted establishment of a Paramilitary outfit tagged Operation Amotekun, Federal Government has condemned the initiative embarked upon by Governors in the region, declaring it as illegal.

The Federal Government argued that the establishment of the paramilitary outfit completely violates several sections of 1999 constitution where roles of each arms of government, including divisions within each, were properly spelt out to avoid infringement.

Condemnation of the Paramilitary outfit came barely a week after Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, led his Ondo State counterpart, Rotimi Akeredolu and four others to launch Operation Amotekun.

The decision to launch the paramilitary outfit emerged last year following serial killings and kidnapping by the Fulani herdsmen; and it was reached at a summit convened by the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria in June.

And since the launch, several notable Nigerians including Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, have commended South-west governors on establishment of Paramilitary outfit tagged Operation Amotekun,

Office of Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, in a statement released on Tuesday by Special Adviser, Media and Public Relations in the office, Dr. Umar Gwandu, said that no state government has the right to establish such in the country.

“The setting up of the paramilitary organization called “Amotekun” is illegal and runs contrary to the provisions of the Nigerian law. The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) has established the Army, Navy and Airforce, including the Police and other numerous paramilitary organisations for the purpose of the defence of Nigeria”.

It argued that Nigeria is a sovereign entity and governed by laws meant to sustain its corporate existence as a constitutional democracy.