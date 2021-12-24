FG declares 12-days free train rides for Yuletide

The Federal Government of Nigeria has declared 12 days free train rides for citizens which will run from December 24, 2021 to January 4, 2022.

The development is meant to aid the citizens ease the cost of transportation and enable them move around their destinations easily enjoy the festive period.

During an interview with newsmen on Friday in Abuja, the Managing Director, Nigeria Railway Corporation, Fidet Okhiria, disclosed that the decision was made in collaboration with the Ministry of Transportation in order to ensure ease movement of citizens during the yuletide.

”This is to help ease the cost of transportation and enable citizens move easily enjoy the festive period. Passengers are, however, advised to ensure they obtain their tickets from appropriate quarters at no cost, to enable them gain access and enter the trains.” he said.

Okhiria enjoined Nigerians about the need to ensure that they observe Covid-19 protocols especially with the social gatherings and festivity of the Yuletide by wearing face masks, washing their hands and sanitizing their hands.

“All passengers are also enjoined to observe and obey COVID-19 rules by wearing of face mask, washing and sanitizing of hands.” he said.

He further also reiterated that this was part of the federal government’s commitment to ensuring the safety of passengers and trains during the period.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

