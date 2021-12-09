FG debunks salary delay claim ahead festive season

The Federal Government has advised civil servants to disregard the circular cautioning workers against spending their November salary currently making rounds.

The apex government explained that the clarification had become imperative to dispel possible apprehension and widespread fear among workers on the said information in the circular.

Making the clarification on Thursday through a statement by the Director of Communications, office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF), AbdulGaniyu Aminu, said that the report was aimed at leading the hardworking civil servants.

He said that contrary to contents in the circular advising civil servants to exercise caution in spending their November salary because of possible delay in the payment of December salary, plans have been perfected by the government to pay workers their salaries and remuneration as at when due.

According to Aminu, the attention of the office of the HOCSF has been drawn to the circular, purportedly issued by the office, and the fake news has unfortunately been published in some newspapers and some social media platforms without verifying.

“For the avoidance of doubt, it must be stated that the office at no time issued any such circular in respect of salary,” the communication director said.

He further said that the said signatory to the circular, one Dr S. A. Adegoke was not a staff of the office of the HOCSF, as there was no record of such an officer in the HOCSF.

“It stands to reason therefore, that those behind the so-called circular are just out to cause mischief by spreading false information for reasons best known to them.

“It bears restating therefore, that the so-called circular is nothing but fake news and no such circular was written or emanated from the office, ” he said.

Aminu advised civil servants and the general public to disregard contents of the fake circular as the work of mischief makers.

