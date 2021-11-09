FG debunks reports on third mainland bridge structural defect

The Federal Government has debunked reports that the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos State has suffered some structural defects and that its joints, holding the structures together, were already opening up and could cause a severe disaster soon.

It described reports trending in public that the recently upgraded infrastructure was shaking and joints opening as untrue and urged Nigerians particularly Lagosians to disregard the news making the rounds.

Assuring Nigerians that the bridge was safe for vehicular movement, Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Olukayode Popoola, while reacting to the reports, stated that the infrastructure had no defects and there was no defeating sounds as claimed un the reports currently been peddled.

Popoola, through a statement by the spokesperson of the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Boade Akinola, yesterday, stated that all claims in the reports were absolutely far from the truth, saying the claim was both false and unfounded.

The statement reads in part: Giving an on-the-spot report on the Bridge, the Controller, who said he just drove along the Bridge without noticing any opening or experiencing any shaking as contained in the social media report, advised members of the public, especially commuters, to ignore the insinuations as the Bridge, which is receiving regular attention along with others across the country, is safe for use”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

