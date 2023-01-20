FG debunks petrol price increments, new rate in public domain

The Federal Government has denied increasing the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popularly called petrol, despite the hike in the cost of the commodity across the country.

It said that the President, Muhammadu Buhari, had not approved any price increase for PMS across the country, urging the people to disregard reports on petrol hikes.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, debunked reports making the rounds that a new price regime had been announced by the central government.

In a statement issued by his media aide, Horatius Egua, in Abuja on Friday, the minister said the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has not approved any price increase for PMS.

According to the statement, “President Muhammadu Buhari has not approved any increase in the price of PMS or any other petroleum product for that matter.

“There is no reason for President Muhammadu Buhari to renege on his earlier promise not to approve any increase in the price of PMS at this time.

“Mr. President is sensitive to the plight of the ordinary Nigerian and has said repeatedly that he understands the challenges of the ordinary Nigerian and would not want to cause untold hardship for the electorate.”

The minister continued, “Government will not approve any increase of PMS secretly without due consultations with the relevant stakeholders. The President has not directed the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority or any agency for that matter to increase the price of fuel. This is not the time for any increase in pump price of PMS.”

He said what was playing out was the handiwork of mischief makers and those planning to discredit the achievements of the President in the oil and gas sector of the economy.

“I appeal to Nigerians to remain calm and law-abiding as the government is working hard to bring normalcy to fuel supply and distribution in the country.”

Oil marketers had earlier confirmed the increase in petrol price by N10, stating that this was one of the reasons why major marketers were dispensing the commodity at higher rates currently.

