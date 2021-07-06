FG cuts N270m off two ministries budget after solar installation

The Federal Government has disclosed that it would be cutting NGN270,945,000 operational cost from two ministries, Works and Housing, and Environment and Lands respectively after the installation of 1.52 MegaWatts Solar Power project that would be powering the ministries.

It explained that aside from providing uninterrupted power to the ministries of Works and Housing; and Environment and Lands in Abuja, the nation’s capital, the government would be maximizing the projects to reduce its recurrent expenditure.

The Minister of Housing and Works, Babatunde Fashola, said that the power project would reduce the diesel consumption of the two ministries from 764,248 litres per annum to 166,825 litres per annum, adding that it would also save them N270,945,000.

Speaking during the launching on Tuesday, the minister said that during the execution of the project, a total of 382 artisans and 176 skilled workers were employed, stating that it would also reduce the government’s operational expenses and recurrent expenditure.

According to him, what we have delivered, based on the mandate of the Federal Executive Council, is a 1.52 MegaWatts Solar System that will provide uninterrupted power supply to 5 blocks housing the Ministry of Works and Housing and Ministry of Environment and Lands.

“This project employed 382 artisans and 176 skilled workers throughout its duration, in fulfilment of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) of creating jobs.

“It would see to the reduction of average diesel consumption from 764,248 litres per annum to 166,825 litres per annum and cost-saving of NGN270,945,000 over 20 years and contribute towards the reduction of government operational expenses and reduction of recurrent expenditure.

“It has led to the upgrade and retrofitting of our electrical appliances by replacing 400 old Air-conditioning units with 400 new inverter-based energy-efficient Air-conditioning units and replacing 2,600 old light fittings with energy-efficient LED ones all of which are energy-saving because they consume 40 per cent less energy.”

Speaking earlier, The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, said that the project was a testament to President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration’s commitment to increasing power supply across Nigeria through the mini-grid.

He added that the project would also assist in reducing the carbon emission that could be an environmental hazard in the country.

