FG, Cross River Govt. fight over new road project

A controversy has erupted between the Cross River State Government and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) over the recent commissioning of a Nyaghasang road, with both parties laying claim to its ownership and execution.

The fight came to public notice after a delegation from the NDDC led by the Chairman of the Senate Committee on NDDC, Asuquo Ekpenyong, along with the Minister of Regional Development and other lawmakers attempted to commission the Nyaghasang road in Calabar South Local Government Area.

Minutes into the ceremony, the commissioning was halted following clarifications and updated information, which revealed that the project was not initiated by the NDDC but by the state government.

At a press briefing on Saturday at the Ernest Bassey Press Centre in Calabar, the Cross River State Commissioner for Works, Ankpo Edet, described the NDDC’s attempted commissioning as “misleading” and “an act of appropriation without justification.”

According to Edet, the road project, which spans Nyaghasang and neighboring communities, was fully initiated, funded, and is still being executed by the state government.

He explained that the contract was originally awarded to Sir William Archibong but stalled due to outstanding debts. These debts were reportedly settled in December 2024, enabling the state government to revalidate and re-award the contract.

“We were surprised to hear that the NDDC had gone ahead to commission the same project when, in fact, the contractor is still actively working on the site,” Edet said.

“All drainages, walkways, pavements, and culverts were constructed by the Cross River State Government. We had reached the priming stage before erosion caused a delay. Yet, while we were still working, the NDDC moved in to claim the project.”

The Commissioner emphasized that while the state government is open to collaborating with federal agencies, including the NDDC, such cooperation must follow proper procedures.

“If the NDDC intended to support or take over any project, they should have formally engaged the state. I wrote to them after assuming office to seek partnership. That letter is on file in their office,” he stated.

In response to the allegations, Orok Duke, the Cross River State Representative on the NDDC Board, confirmed that the road in question is not listed in the Commission’s 2024 budget.

He insisted that no official contract was awarded by the NDDC for the Nyaghasang project.

“I challenge anyone to produce an award letter, site permit, or payment voucher proving NDDC’s involvement in that project,” Duke said.

“I’ve seen the budget—this road isn’t ours. For over 25 years, some individuals have falsely used state-initiated projects to claim funds from the NDDC. That won’t happen under my watch.”

Duke also decried the politicization of development projects, warning against local contractors and politicians who try to appropriate NDDC efforts for personal or political advantage. He referenced incidents of community resistance arising from incomplete projects and unilateral renaming of streets without local or legislative approval.

“In one case, a section of the Idang Community Road was renamed without local government consent, sparking outrage due to its historical significance. That renaming was done unilaterally and dishonorably,” he said.

“We need to stop playing politics with development. Cross River State deserves better. Let’s ensure projects are fairly distributed and that due process is respected,” Duke added.

Also weighing in, the Commissioner for Information, Erasmus Ekpang, praised the Governor Bassey Otu-led administration and called for a stronger working relationship between the state government and the NDDC.