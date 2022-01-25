FG considers 18-months fuel subsidy removal extension

The Federal Government has proposed an eighteen months extension period for the implementation of the removal of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol, and that during the period, it would shelve all plans to remove the contended government’s intervention.

With the extension, the government said that it would be approaching the National Assembly to amend the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) by proposing 18 months timeframe.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, said that with the proposal, the planned takeoff of the implementation slated for February will be postponed till further notice.

Briefing State House Correspondents in Abuja on Tuesday, the minister said that the apex government would be approaching the lawmakers to amend the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

He said that the extension being sought was to ensure all stakeholders were carried along and all modalities are put in place to achieve the desired results that would benefits both the government, citizens and necessary stakeholders.

According to him, we are proposing an 18-month extension but what the National Assembly is going to approve is up to them. We would approve an 18-month extension and then it is up to the National Assembly to look at it and pass the amendment as they see it.

“With assent by the president on August 16, 2021, the PMS subsidy removal was therefore expected to take place effective February 16, 2022. However, following extensive consultations with all key stakeholders within and outside the government, it has been agreed that the implementation period for the removal of the subsidy should be extended.

“This extension will give all the stakeholders time to ensure that the implementation is carried out in a manner that ensures all necessary modalities are in place to cushion the effect of the PMS subsidy removal, in line with prevailing economic realities.

“The President assures that his administration will continue to put in place all necessary measures to protect the livelihoods of all Nigerians, especially the most vulnerable,” Sylva said.

Furthermore, the minister faulted claims that the proposed extension was politically motivated, adding that all decisions taken by the Buhari-led administration was to give the best to Nigerians.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

