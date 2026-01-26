FG congratulates Funke Akindele on box office record

The Federal Government has praised Nollywood actress, filmmaker Funke Akindele on her historic box office feat, following the record-breaking success of her latest film, Behind the Scenes, which has set a new milestone in the Nigerian film industry.

The Government described the achievement as a reflection of the growing global appeal of Nollywood and a testament to Akindele’s creativity, consistency, and contribution to Nigeria’s cultural and creative economy.

In a statement issued on Monday, the National Orientation Agency, noted that Akindele’s achievement serves as an inspiration to emerging filmmakers and creatives, demonstrating the vast potential of Nollywood to compete favourably on the international stage while creating jobs and showcasing Nigerian stories to a global audience.

It added that the Federal Government would continue to support policies and initiatives aimed at strengthening the film and entertainment industry, while urging stakeholders to sustain professionalism, innovation, and excellence in projecting Nigeria’s cultural heritage.

According to the statement, “What’s Popping Funke Akindele Remains in Front with Behind the Scenes Big screens, big stars, and even bigger numbers! Funke Akindele has done it again, and this time, she did not just break records — she shattered them.

“Her latest movie titled “Behind the Scenes” has officially crossed ₦2.1 billion at the Nigerian box office, making history as the first Nollywood film ever to hit the ₦2 billion mark.

“The flex did not stop at home, the movie also showed modest global muscle, raking in over $111,256 in Canada and an impressive $190,249 across North America. From Lagos to Toronto, from cinemas in Abuja to theatres overseas — this movie had everyone locked in.

“This big win solidifies the movie as the highest grossing Nollywood film of all time in Africa, the UK, and Ireland, makes her the first filmmaker to rank number one at the box office in Africa for three consecutive years, while also proving that Nigerian stories are going global.”