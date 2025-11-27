FG confirms Jonathan’s return to Nigeria

The Nigerian federal government has confirmed that former President Goodluck Jonathan is safe and has left Guinea-Bissau following a military coup that disrupted the country’s elections.

Military officers in Guinea-Bissau announced that they had seized power, declaring the removal of the president and suspending the presidential and legislative elections, prompting international condemnation.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson assured the media that Jonathan, who was in Guinea-Bissau as part of the ECOWAS Monitoring Mission, is unharmed.

“Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan is very safe and out of Guinea-Bissau,” the spokesperson stated.

Nigeria condemned the forceful takeover, aligning with the African Union and ECOWAS electoral missions in denouncing the coup d’état.

In a joint statement issued on Thursday, the heads of the AU and ECOWAS missions, including Filipe Nyusi, former President of Mozambique; Issifu Kamara; and Jonathan, expressed deep concern over the military’s actions.

They noted the orderly and peaceful conclusion of voting and decried the disruption of the electoral process by the armed forces.