FG confirms bird flu outbreak in Kano

The Federal Government has confirmed the outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza, commonly referred to as bird flu, in Kano State, cautioning the residents over its potential spread in the region.

It stated that the virus poses a threat to various bird species including layers, ducks, guinea fowls, and turkeys, a development that could result in losses to farmers.

The Chief Veterinary Officer of Nigeria, Dr Columba Vakuru, confirmed the outbreak in a circular issued yesterday to alert the farmers on new developments.

Vakuru emphasized the importance of heightened vigilance, urging state veterinary offices and related agencies to strengthen surveillance measures.

“We encourage immediate activation of surveillance systems, strict implementation of biosecurity protocols, and intensified public awareness campaigns to prevent further transmission of the virus,” the circular stated.

Also, the Chairman of the Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN), Kano State chapter, Dr Usman Gwarzo, recalled an incident in December 2024 involving a young man from Galadanchi quarters in Gwale Local Government Area.

The individual reportedly purchased a duck from Janguza market in Tofa LGA and added it to his flock.

“The duck died suddenly, and shortly after, the chickens in his flock began to die as well,” Gwarzo explained.

The carcasses were taken to the Gwale veterinary clinic, where avian influenza was initially suspected.

Samples were subsequently sent for testing, and by early January 2025, the virus was confirmed.

Gwarzo urged residents to stay alert and report any unusual bird deaths to veterinary authorities to curb the spread of the disease.