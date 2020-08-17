FG condemns Nigerian traders harassment in Ghana

The Federal Government has condemned the harassment and subsequent closure of shops owned by Nigerians doing business in Ghana by the Ghanian authorities over issues of tax and other related levies.

It would be recalled that the President of Nigerian Traders Union in Ghana, Chukwuemeka Nnaji, had on Saturday alleged that shops belonging to Nigerian traders in Accra were locked up by Ghanaian authorities who demanded cash payment of one million dollars from them before the shops would be opened.

According to him, an inter-ministerial Task task force went round on Aug. 10 to identify shops owned by Nigerian traders and request for registration of business taxes, resident permit, standard control, and Ghana Investment Promotion Council (GIPC) registration.

But, reacting to the harassment of business owners in Ghana as shown in a viral video clip which surfaced online, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffery Onyema, said plans are being concluded to meet with necessary stakeholders and ensure things were return to normalcy.

Onyema, through a post on his social media page on Monday, while calling for calm among the Nigerian community in the country assured that the apex government would begin the process to facilitate mutual understanding and respect with their host country.

“Nigerian Government has watched with dismay the painful videos of the forceful closure of the shops of Nigerian traders in Ghana. Urgent steps will be taken,” he said.