FG commends World Bank’s partnership on digital economy programmes

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, has commended the World Bank for its role in facilitating capacity building in the sector.

Pantami gave the commendation when he addressed participants during a virtual interaction, where he served as the Special Guest of Honour, on Thursday in Abuja.

He expressed satisfaction that the partnership between the ministry and the financial apex body was yielding the desired results as the training on Innovative Business Models for Expanding Broadband and Closing Access Gaps was underway.

The minister said the training would subsequently include the public and private sectors as well as the academia and professional bodies.

This, he said, was an initiative of the ministry and the World Bank aimed at strengthening digital capacities in the sector, specifically in the area of broadband improvement and access.

Doyle Galleops, Lead Facilitator of the programme and World Bank’s Global Broadband Specialist, expressed gratitude to the Minister for the partnership and the opportunity to facilitate the project.