FG closes Lagos-Victoria Island Independence Bridge for repairs

By News Desk

As part of the National Bridge Maintenance Programme of the Federal Government, the Federal Ministry of Works & Housing has partially closed Independence Bridge, linking Bonny Camp and Onikan, in Lagos.

The bridge, which maintenance work progressed to replacement of worn out expansion joints and laying of Asphaltic concrete, will remain reopened for full vehicular movement on 2nd of May, 2020.

In a statement by Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, Engr Adedamola Kuti, yesterday, stressed that the bridge will be partial closed to fasten repair works.

“To accomplish this phase of work, there will be partial closure of the bridge. This may lead to delay in travel time. Motorists are advised to plan their movement and make use of alternative route such as Falomo Bridge”.