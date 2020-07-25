FG closes 3rd mainland bridge, begins six-month repair works

After rehabilitating alternative routes linking Lagos Mainland to Island with the State Government, the Federal Government has partially closed the Third mainland bridge for a six-month repair works expected to keep the bridge in a safe condition.

To effect the closure, the government has placed concrete barriers at Adeniji-Adele end of the bridge to prevent vehicles inbound mainland from having access to the facility as earlier announced to aid the contractor complete repair works within the six-month stipulated time.

In an interview at the early hours on Saturday, Federal Controller of Works in the state, Olukayode Popoola, who confirmed closure of the 11.8 kilometres bridge, stated that the closure was to aid the repairs works.

Popoola explained that in order not to ground the state economy, the lane inward Lagos Island has been left open to enable motorists to ply the road with ease while going to work.

The controller further stated that alternative routes have also been made motorable to avoid lost of man-hours in traffic in Lagos

According to him, a diversion route has already been created for the contractor handling the repairs to begin work on the outward lane of the island.

“In the morning when you are going to resume your work, right from Oworonshoki, you use the same line that you normally use to go and work. By 12 in the afternoon, we close this lane so you can now divert. We have created diversion as you can see it”.

While urging motorists to cooperate with the contractor to complete the rehabilitation work within the period under review, Popoola noted that over 900 traffic officials were already assigned to manage traffic and reduce travel time.

Popoola, who noted that it is imperative to avoid any form of chaos while using the public asset, urged road users to obey the law enforcement agencies.

The closure came four days after the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, emphasized that the repair works would not be completed until January 2020 and urged residents to exercise patience.