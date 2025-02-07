FG clears air on new education system

Following the recent media reports on the introduction of 12 years compulsory basic education, the Federal Government has dismissed claims of scrapping all Junior Secondary Schools (JSS) and Senior Secondary Schools across the country.

However, the government said it only presented a proposal to adopt this system, noting that reports of an immediate policy change were untrue.

In a statement issued by Folashade Boriowo, Director of Press at the Federal Ministry of Education, on Friday, the proposal submitted to the National Council on Education will be reviewed and deliberated with stakeholders before a final decision is made.

Boriowo said the proposal targets the elimination of barriers between JSS and SSS, allowing for a seamless transition of students without the need for an external assessment at that stage.

According to the statement, “At the Extraordinary National Council on Education Meeting held on 6 February 2025 in Abuja, the Honourable Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Olatunji Alausa, presented a proposal for discussion — not an immediate policy change. The proposal seeks to transition to 12 years of compulsory education while retaining the current 6-3-3 structure ”

“A key aspect of this proposal is to eliminate the examination barrier between JSS and SSS, allowing students to progress seamlessly without external assessments at that stage. However, this remains subject to further consultation and deliberation.

“ To ensure a well-informed decision, the ministry will undertake extensive stakeholder engagements over the next eight months, consulting education policymakers, state governments, teachers, parents, and other key players. The final decision on whether to adopt this reform will be made at the National Council on Education meeting in October 2025″“The Ministry urges the public to disregard the false claim that JSS and SSS have been scrapped. The Federal Government remains committed to policies that enhance access to quality education while aligning with global best practices “.