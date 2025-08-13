FG clears air on KWAN 1’s ambassador role

The Federal Government has clarified that the proposed appointment of Fuji star Wasiu Ayinde, popularly known as Kwam 1, by the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), as an ambassador for airport security awareness is a voluntary role, with no salary or official benefits.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development stated that the initiative aligns with global practice, where repentant offenders engage in community service by sensitising the public against behaviours they once exhibited.

He emphasised that the ambassadorial title in this context does not carry the privileges of a formal government position.

He said: “For further clarification, it is common practice all over the world that a repentant offender is made to preach publicly against the exact conduct from which he has repented. It is akin to community service. It is not paid for, and it is voluntary service.

“Unfortunately, in Nigeria, some assume that once you hear the word ‘ambassador,’ it is a big position that comes with the perquisites of office. No, it is not. It is for free.

It is not the first time this is happening in Nigeria, and it will not be the last. Examples abound of such roles given to repentant persons by previous governments,” Keyamo added.

Kwam 1’s appointment has drawn criticism from citizens, who question AON’s motive in light of his conduct at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Many accused the government of favouritism, claiming the role was offered due to his ties with influential figures, while insisting the law is often only enforced against the poor.

However, the aviation minister has dismissed these claims, reiterating that the initiative is akin to community service and is entirely unpaid.

Meanwhile, AON are also considering plans to assign a similar role to Comfort Emmanson, whose case was recently withdrawn by the police.

She has since regained her freedom from Kirikiri Correctional Centre after a Lagos Magistrate Court struck out the charges against her for allegedly assaulting staff of Ibom Air.

If AON’s plan to appoint Emmanson succeeds, she and Kwam 1 are expected to collaborate with the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria as ambassadors for airport security awareness, promoting proper conduct among travellers.