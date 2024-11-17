FG, Chad begin discussion on anti-terrorism strategies against Boko Haram

As part of measures to end insurgency and banditry across the 19 northern states, the Chadian president, Idriss Déby Itno, has met with the Federal Government delegation to discuss measures to end activities of the gunmen along the border lines of both nations and their neighbours.

This meeting underscores the strong ties between Chad and Nigeria, especially in addressing regional security challenges and combating terrorism.

The President of Chad received the Nigerian delegation led by the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, on Sunday in N’Djamena.

Other members of the Nigerian delegation that arrived the country to also commiserate with Chad include Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, Major General Emmanuel Undiandeye, Chief of Defence Intelligence and Maj Gen Ali Salau, Force Commander MNJTF and other senior security officials.

The delegation, during the meeting, delivered a written message from Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to President Déby.

In the message, President Tinubu expressed his heartfelt condolences and unwavering support for the Chadian President and people following the recent terrorist attack on Barkaram Island, which claimed the lives of several Chadian soldiers.

Both nations remain committed to strengthening collaboration to promote peace and stability in the Lake Chad Basin region.