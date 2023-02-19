FG, CBN must respect Supreme Court order on old Naira notes- APC

Concerned by the hardship experienced by Nigerians in trying to have access to Naira notes, the All Progressives Congress (APC) asked that the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, to respect the Supreme Court order of interim injunction on the Naira note re-design.

The party said that adherence to the Supreme Court order that the N200, N500, and N1,000 notes should remain legal tender pending determination of the suit before it would ease challenges caused by Naira scarcity.

The APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, said the appeal was part of a resolution reached during an emergency meeting between the party’s governors and members of its National Working Committee on Sunday in Abuja.

Adamu, who spoke to newsmen at the end of the closed-door meeting, said that the party further asked that President Muhammadu Buhari should intervene in resolving issues caused by the new Naira note re-design and the cashless economy policy.

“Without prejudice or whatsoever to the case that is lying at the Supreme Court at this point in time, that has to do with the issue of currency re-design.

“We note very seriously that the programme and its implementation is causing tremendous difficulties to the people of Nigeria and to the national economy.

“That, we urge the Attorney General of the Federation and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria to respect the Supreme Court order of interim injunction which is still subsisting.

“That the meeting is urging his Excellency, President Buhari, to intervene in resolving issues that are causing this great difficulty to the economy,” Adamu said.

He added that contrary to speculations, the party’s leadership and governors elected on its platform under the aegis of the Progressives Governors Forum were on the same page on this matter.

Also, Kebbi State Governor and Chairman Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF), Abubakar Bagudu, expressed satisfaction with the party’s ongoing presidential campaign across the country.

“The Director-General of the campaign and indeed, governors and the party’s candidates across the country have been doing a tremendous job of mobilising the Nigerian populace. And we are very impressed with the support of the majority of Nigerians,” he said

The Supreme Court had in a ruling granted an interim injunction that the CBN and the federal government should suspend the implementation of the Feb.10 deadline for the expiration of the legal tender status of the old N200, N500, and N1000 notes.

This, it said, should be pending until the hearing and determination of a suit before it is slated for Feb. 22.

Buhari had however on Feb. 16, announced that only the old N200 note would remain valid until April 10, while the old N500 and N1000 notes had lost their legal tender status, contrary to the ruling of the apex court.

