FG cautions Nigerians against travelling to Iran, UAE, others 

Following Israel’s air strikes in Iran, the Federal Government has cautioned Nigerians living in the Middle East, particularly in the Islamic Republic of Iran and surrounding Gulf nations, to take extra security precautions following rising military tensions in the region.

The government said it is closely watching developments involving military operations reportedly carried out by Israel and the United States against targets in Iran, as well as subsequent retaliatory actions affecting parts of the Gulf.

In a statement released on Saturday by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the apex government urged Nigerian citizens in the affected areas to remain alert and avoid locations considered strategic or sensitive, such as military bases and government installations, which could become flashpoints for further conflict.

The advisory recommended limiting non-essential movement and avoiding public gatherings or demonstrations until the security environment improves.

Nigerians were also advised to comply with instructions from local security agencies, noting that cooperation with authorities is vital for personal safety.

Diplomatic missions, including the Nigerian Embassy in Tehran and consular offices across neighbouring Gulf countries such as Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia, have been placed on high alert to assist citizens and facilitate communication where necessary.

The government reiterated that the safety of Nigerians abroad remains a priority and pledged to continue monitoring the situation while providing updates as developments unfold.

It also appealed to parties involved in the conflict to de-escalate hostilities and return to negotiations in the interest of global peace and stability.

The advisory comes after reports of airstrikes targeting sites in Iranian cities, with explosions and plumes of smoke observed in the capital.

The military actions were described by U.S. officials as efforts to neutralise security threats, while Israeli authorities characterised them as preventive measures.

Donald Trump stated that the United States aimed to eliminate what he described as imminent dangers and vowed to destroy missile infrastructure linked to Iran’s defence capabilities. Israeli officials similarly framed the operations as defensive.

International reactions to the escalation have been cautious. The African Union expressed concern over the potential impact on regional and global stability, urging restraint from all sides.

The European Union also weighed in, with European Council President António Costa noting that developments in Iran were troubling and that European leaders remained in contact with regional partners.

The Federal Government concluded its statement by calling for a peaceful resolution of the crisis and emphasising the importance of diplomacy in addressing security challenges.