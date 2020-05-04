FG cautions Nigerians against complacency on coronavirus preventive measures

By Idowu Abdullahi,

To further consolidate on the gains earlier recorded in the fight against coronavirus in Nigeria, the Federal Government has cautioned Nigerians against being complacent on the virus preventive measures.

It explained that the warning had become imperative as Nigerians partially resumed back to their workplace after the partial relaxation of lockdown earlier imposed on Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, Lagos, and Ogun States, to flatten coronavirus curve in the country.

The President had during a nationwide broadcast said the relaxation of lockdown in the three states would start in phases on Monday, 4th May 2020, (today) at 9am and would be replaced with an overnight curfew which starts from 8pm to 6am, stressing that movements will be prohibited during this period and that full restriction on inter-state movement across the country would be enforced except for essential service providers.

However, the National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Dr. Sani Aliyu, said though the easing of lockdown was as a result of the early battle which was won against the virus and not the war itself, adding that Nigerians should not return to their full ways of lives yet as the dangers of the pandemic remain strong as before.

Aliyu, while speaking during the daily press briefing by the task force in Abuja, on Monday, urged Nigerians, not to jettison health experts advise and other public safety measures put in place to mitigate the spread of the virus.

He added that the easing of the lockdown was not a license to relax all self-protecting measures against the deadly respiratory disease, adding that social distancing must be adhered to while the citizens should avoid religious houses till such times control is gained against the virus.

“I’ll like to reiterate the guidelines that we have produced as a result of the easing process, to remind the public that no interstate travel is allowed except for the transportation of essential commodities and services. No passenger flights. Churches, mosques, and schools will remain closed. Clubs, bars, parks, sporting, and gaming centers will also remain closed.

“It is absolutely necessary that we continue to maintain those measures that will protect us. Those measures should be implemented as a bundle because with COVID-19 infection, you can have transmission from more than just droplets.

“So I’m appealing once again that we must wear our masks to protect ourselves and the others at all times. We must keep washing our hands, we must maintain the same physical distance of two meters to comply with the eased lockdown.

“The danger of acquiring COVID-19 is even more clear and present now that we are all slowly going back to work”, he said.