FG, Cameroon, Chad begin talks on Joint fight against insurgency

In a bid to ensure that security of lives and property in North is effective, the Federal Government has concluded plans to partner Cameroonian and Chadian troops in tackling menace of insurgency in the northeast.

The move, according to the government, was to ensure coordinated enforcement against bandits and insurgents that have continuously attacked different communities within the region.

Announcing the plan during an interview with newsmen, Chief of Army Staff, Major General Ibrahim Attahiru, at the Army Super Camp 1 Ngamdu, Yobe State, yesterday, said that the challenges confronting soldiers on the frontline were surmountable and would be addressed with military effectiveness.

“We are bringing out things, you can see Operation Tura Takaibango in tandem with forces from the Republic of Cameroon. We shall be bringing in the Çhadians to ensure the annihilation of the Boko Haram in Nigeria,” he said.

“I have met commanders, I have received briefs and they have told me exactly what their critical requirements are. I want to bring this war to an end soonest,” Attahiru added.

He also pledged to improve the welfare of the troops in the theatre of operations in the northeast, noting that efforts were ongoing to acquire boots, uniforms, and protective gears in a couple of weeks.

The COAS also said plans would be made to replace soldiers who have served long in the northeast, vowing that the rotational policy would be made in a matter of months.

While charging the troops to put in greater efforts in the fight against the Boko Haram, said the army would provide support arms and logistics to the soldiers in order for them to fight efficiently.