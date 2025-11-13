FG, California sign MoU on reducing carbon emissions, others

The Federal Government and the State of California have launched a strategic collaboration aimed at accelerating climate innovation, reducing carbon emissions, and promoting sustainable development across multiple sectors.

This landmark agreement is expected to foster knowledge exchange and drive impactful green solutions that could reshape energy and environmental policies between both parties.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), both parties will collaborate on clean energy initiatives, low-carbon technologies, and climate resilience programs.

Moreover, the agreement emphasises partnerships between government agencies, private enterprises, and regulatory bodies to ensure a holistic approach to environmental sustainability.

The signing took place at the ongoing COP 30 conference in Brazil, with Governor Gavin Newsom of California, NCCC Director General, Tenioye Majekodunmi, and California Transportation Secretary, Toks Omishakin.

After the ceremony, Majekodunmi described the collaboration as “a transformative step towards integrating innovative climate solutions with national development priorities.”

She noted that representatives from Nigeria’s petroleum regulatory authorities and key private-sector actors also participated in signing the MoU, signalling a commitment to cross-sector engagement in tackling climate challenges.

“This partnership is not just about reducing emissions; it’s about building a blueprint for sustainable growth,” Governor Newsom said.

The Guild reports that the agreement is poised to strengthen Nigeria’s green economy while offering California a platform to expand its climate leadership, illustrating how international cooperation can drive measurable environmental and economic benefits.