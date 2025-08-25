FG, Brazil sign deal on direct flights, food security

As part of efforts to boost trade, tourism, and cultural exchange, the Federal Government has signed a bilateral agreement with the Brazilian government to commence direct flights between both countries.

The deal, reached under a Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA), will see airlines from both countries operate multiple weekly flights linking Lagos State and Rio de Janeiro.

It was officially signed on Monday, in Brasília, Brazil, during President Bola Tinubu’s state visit, with Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, representing the federal government in the signing ceremony.

Under the pact, Brazilian carrier Varig Air, along with Nigerian operators Air Peace and Caverton, are expected to operate four to five weekly flights across the South Atlantic.

The Federal Government described the development as a landmark step in strengthening diplomatic and economic ties with Brazil, while also easing travel, reducing logistics costs, and opening opportunities for businesses on both sides.

Officials added that the deal will deepen cultural ties between the two nations, particularly with Brazil’s large Yoruba community tracing ancestral roots to Nigeria.

Aside from the aviation deal, both countries also signed a pact on boosting food security and aiding the export of agricultural products from the country.

Speaking on the deal, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Protocol, Ademola Oshodi, explained that the agriculture deal would be carried out in the northern region of the country.