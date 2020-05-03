FG blames Kano mass death on coronavirus outbreak

By Abubakar zahadden kano

Hours after arriving Kano State over the spate of deaths, the Presidential Task Force Committee on Covid-19, has said that coronavirus pandemic was responsible for the mass deaths recorded in the state.

It further said that after the verbal autopsy and test carried out on patients, it was established that COVID-19 was responsible for the recent spike in deaths experienced within the state

The Leader of the team to the state, Dr Nasiru Gwarzo, gave the hint in an interview with journalists in Kano on Sunday after attending the donation ceremony of mobile testing laboratory facilities by Aliko Dangote Foundation the state government.

‘’With the preliminary report, most of the deaths recorded of recent and test carried out indicated that coronavirus is the cause. Hence before the final reports which would be ready in the next one week or few days, it is necessary for people of the state to wake up from their slumber that this is a serious issue at hand, ‘’said Dr Sani Gwarzo.

It was be recalled that increase in deaths witnessed in the state recently attracted the Federal Government to deploy the a Presidential Taskforce led by, Dr Nasiru Gwarzo.