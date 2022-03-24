FG blames IPOB sit-at-home order on 2nd Niger Bridge completion delay

The Federal Government has attributed the change in the completion date for the Second Niger Bridge linking Anambra and Delta states to the Sit-at-home-order often placed on the Eastern part of the project by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), saying this affected the pace of work.

It said that the declaration by IPOB was responsible for the shift in the project completion date, as workers often complied with the group directives, in order to ensure their safety at site.

According to the central government, the project currently at 91 percent completion would now be completed before December 31st, 2022 as against the February 2022 completion date announced earlier.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, made this announcement on Thursday during the Special Weekly ministerial briefing at the State House in Abuja.

Fashola noted that the shortfall currently being experienced were those man-hours lost due to IPOB directives, banning movements across the South-East region of the country.

He said: “The Monday sit-at-home declaration is affecting the work on the Eastern side. So, they often lose one day weekly because of the risk to construction workers at the site.

“And people must realise how all these connect to our lives. We are not operating in google but a real-life situation. If you give orders to people, you should know that it affects activities in the state”, the minister added.

According to him, the 206 billion naira project has directly employed 1,486 people, while 8,110 indirect jobs have equally been created.

He pegged major projects under the Presidential Infrastructure Development fund including the 375km Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Expressway estimated at N797 billion; the 11.59km Second Niger Bridge at N206 billion and the 127km Lagos-Ibadan Expressway at N310 billion, at N1.3 trillion

The minister noted that the Lagos Ibadan Express Way and Second Niger Bridge will be completed by the end of the year while the main Carriageway of the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano expressway is scheduled for completion by the second quarter of 2023.

It would be recalled that the Second Niger Bridge was first proposed during the 1978/79 political campaign by then-candidate Shehu Shagari of the National Party of Nigeria (NPN).

However, in August 2012, the Federal Executive Council under then-President Jonathan’s approved a contract worth ₦325 million for the final planning and design of the bridge.

A somewhat complicated procedure continued under President Muhammad Buhari, who first cancelled the earlier contract in August 2015.

