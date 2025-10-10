FG begins work on Calabar section of coastal highway

The Federal Government has commenced construction on the Calabar section of the ambitious Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway, signalling a major stride in one of Nigeria’s most anticipated infrastructure projects.

Construction activities are currently ongoing through the Awi forest in Akamkpa Local Government Area of Cross River State, near the Calabar–Ikom expressway close to Odukpani junction.

The project, supervised by the Federal Ministry of Works and executed by HITECH Construction Company Limited, has transformed the once quiet forest corridor into a bustling site of heavy engineering operations.

Large trees have been cleared and swampy stretches sand-filled to pave way for the new road alignment that will connect Cross River and Akwa Ibom States.

Several heavy-duty machines, including excavators, bulldozers, and swamp buggies, were seen working across the site when our correspondent visited, as engineers and labourers pressed on despite the challenging terrain and heavy rains.

A HITECH engineer, identified as Engr. Elias, confirmed that significant progress has been made on the Calabar axis of the project.

“We have gone far on the project. If you come in a few weeks, you will see more progress,” he said.

As of Thursday, about five kilometres of the roadbed had already been graded and prepared for base installation, with earthworks extending deep into the forest where teams continue to clear and shape the highway alignment.

Commissioner for Works in Cross River State, Ankpo Edet, described the development as a clear reflection of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, commending the Federal Government for extending the project to Cross River.

“The project is ongoing at point 001 in Cross River. This is a demonstration of the President’s creative vision to open up new areas that never had access roads before,” Edet said

“Although the terrain poses natural challenges, the contractors are making steady progress. HITECH is also complying with the local content policy by engaging local artisans and suppliers.”

According to the commissioner, several residents of the area are benefiting from the project through employment and supply of materials such as sand and gravel.