FG begins second phase COVID-19 vaccination

Federal Government has commenced phase two of coronavirus vaccination for eligible Nigerians across the country with the 4,000,080 Moderna vaccine doses donated to the country by the United States of America.

It explained that the roll-out among other measures been put in place was to step up efforts to battle COVID-19 infection in the country and protect Nigerians from the deadly pandemic, particularly the Delta variant of the virus.

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), roll-out the vaccines on Monday at the Federal Medical Centre, Jabi, Abuja, with health workers and other coronavirus frontliners leading candidates that took the jab.

Meanwhile, 4,000,080 Moderna vaccine doses donated to Nigeria was part of President Joe Biden’s promise to give 500 million vaccines to the world by the end of 2022. The vaccines were being brought in through COVAX, the international aid initiative that sought to ensure global access to vaccines.

The U.S. Government shipped nearly 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to two of the most populous African countries – Nigeria and South Africa – as the continent battles the third wave of infections.

The initiative is part of the collaboration between the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust (AVAT), COVAX, and the U.S. Government, with the African Union member states set to receive about 25 million COVID-19 vaccine doses. This was aimed at enhancing coverage across the continent and vaccinate at least 60 per cent of the African population.

It would be recalled that the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has granted emergency use authorisation for three COVID-19 vaccines – Moderna, AstraZeneca (from Korea) and Sputnik V.

The AstraZeneca approved was from Korea due to the stall in the procurement of AstraZeneca vaccine also known as Covishield, manufactured under license by Serum Institute of India due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The NAFDAC had previously approved AstraZeneca (India), Pfizer bioNTech and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines, in February and May 2021, respectively. Speaking on Monday, NAFDAC Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, said that agency has been preparing for development for about a year.

“So you can ask yourself, why should I take the vaccine, because NAFDAC satisfy it, why should I take the vaccine because NAFDAC worked around the clock to ensure that the health of Nigerians is premium in whatever we do. Why should I take the vaccines because NAFDAC is the only agency in the world that is using track and trace to monitor where the vaccines goes.

“When the Moderna vaccines came from the U.S. we knew that the bar coding was not complete. So we had to have an emergency meeting to ensure we put the bar code in place. But it’s not just that, anything that comes into Nigeria, we have to test it. That is why you should go and take your vaccines, because we spend so much time on it.

“When you take your vaccine you may have a little bit of fever or rash but not to worry, we have the med safety app you can download it from Google. So if you have iPhone or android, you can download it, you can self-report the part of side effects. Why is that so important? This is important because as regulators, we have to recall what side effects are being reported across the world, so that we can save the health of people going forward,” Adeyeye explained.

Also speaking during the event, the Director-General, Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, said that the vaccines have a long path from development to acquisition, which the NPHCDA and all partners have supported the country with.

“As we celebrate the acquisition of these vaccines today and begin the second phase of distribution. I’d like to acknowledge all the healthcare workers across our country that has been working so hard in this response. As they continue working hard I ask Nigerians to please keep supporting them to deliver on these boxes, as we start queuing up from tomorrow to get vaccinated.

“Please be patient with our colleagues, line up carefully, they will get to everyone across every state in Nigeria, health care workers are preparing, as we speak, to deliver these vaccines to Nigerians, let us work with them, let’s support them, let’s encourage them,” he appealed.

Ihekweazu, therefore, called on Nigerians not to be disruptive but should support the health workers as they have continued to support them from the beginning of the COVID-19 response.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

