FG begins safety audits on public, private buildings

Determined to protect lives and property, the Federal Government, through the Fire Service (FFS) has commenced a safety audit of public and private buildings to determine the owners’ readiness for emergencies.

The government stated that the exercise is targeted at ensuring a strict adherence to fire safety regulations and readiness for emergency cases, especially infernos across the country.

According to the apex government, the exercise is being carried out by the Task Force on Public and Private Building Audit, inaugurated by the Controller General, Federal Fire Service, Olumode Samuel Adeyemi.

The exercise, which followed the Afri Tower fire incident, was part of the government’s efforts to strengthen safety enforcement mechanisms and minimize the risk of future fire outbreaks.

The exercise, which commenced on Wednesday in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, came barely one week after the audit team was inaugurated by the FFS boss.

Speaking on the initiative, Adeyemi noted that the audit signifies the Service’s unwavering commitment to prevention, preparedness, and compliance enforcement under the National Fire Safety Code.

He stated that safety consciousness and adherence to regulations remain the most effective ways to protect lives and property across the country.

The nationwide exercise will be replicated across all Federal Fire Service’s State Commands to ensure that every structure, public or private, meets established safety standards.

The Federal Fire Service, therefore, calls on property owners, managers, and occupants to give their full support to the Task Force to ensure an efficient and transparent audit process.

The fire boss noted that fire safety is a shared duty and that the assessment is designed not to penalize but to promote a safer environment for all.