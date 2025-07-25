FG begins rescue of six stranded Nigerians from C.A.R

The Federal Government has concluded plans to rescue and repatriate a group of Nigerian workers reportedly stranded in the Central African Republic.

The move comes in response to a distress call from a group of six young men featured in a viral video, in which they alleged severe maltreatment at the site where they work.

According to the workers, they were deceived, abandoned, and forced to labour for 11 months without pay, after migrating to the country in search of greener pastures.

The viral video featuring the distressed individuals abandoned in the Bambari region, about 850km from the country’s capital, Bangui, ignited a wave of public concern, prompting the Federal Government to take urgent steps to ensure their safe return.

In a statement issued on Friday through its Public Relations Officer, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, disclosed that preparations are underway to return the stranded citizens.

According to the statement, “The attention of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has been drawn to the distress call in a viral video where some Nigerians were allegedly maltreated in Central Africa Republic (CAR).

“The Nigerians were deceived and abandoned in a foreign land, forced to work for 11 months without pay. Their passports were confiscated, leaving them stranded. They urged the Nigerian government to intervene and rescue them.

“Sequel to this, the Commission immediately contacted officials of the Embassy in the CAR to look into the matter.

“It is gratifying to inform members of the public that contact has been established with them, their seized passports retrieved while plans are on to send a bus to convey them to the embassy in Bangui which is at least an eight hour drive.The agent in question has also been identified.

“This is to express the appreciation of the Commission to the officials of the Nigerian Embassy for their swift action.