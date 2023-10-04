FG begins prison decongestion, to set free 4,000 inmates

As part of measures to decongest prisons across Nigeria, the Federal Government has concluded plans to free 4,000 inmates in various custodial centres.

Those to be set free by the central Government include those who have served their term and were unable to leave due to other sundry issues raised against them as well as those that were unable to pay fines slammed on them by udges.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, disclosed this on Wednesday while responding to the government plans on a popular television programme and other efforts being undertaken by the ministry to reduce number of inmates across prisons in the country.

He said, “I am a person that deals with figures and data. I plan. We looked at the whole system and found out there were about 4,000 inmates who were unable to pay fines. We are able to separate that. We worked with some agencies and NGOs to sort that out. We are working on that. At least we are able to get 4,000 inmates out of correctional centres.

“We have over 77,000 inmates in prisons across the country. More than 80% of the inmates are state offenders. We are working with the state government to sort it out. We have set up a committee to look into this and I assure you we will come up with verifiable steps and release an action plan in due course.”

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo added that all passports backlog have been printed. He said they have cleared 204000 passports backlog since he assumed duty.

“I have to apologize to Nigerians that we were unable to fulfill our promise of delivering passports in two weeks. But we have achieved this in three weeks. I am urging Nigerians to go to passport offices to collect their passports. I have given a marching order on this that all passports should be released as soon as possible.”

