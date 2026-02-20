FG begins payment for outstanding 2024 capital project

The Nigerian Presidency has announced the commencement of payments for outstanding capital projects from the 2024 budget, while also addressing inherited debts from previous administrations, marking a major step in fiscal management and project execution.

The announcement follows assurances from the Minister of State for Finance, Doris Uzoka-Anite, that outstanding capital payments under the 2024 and 2025 budgets would be processed before the end of March.

The initiative, revealed on Friday, covers the full implementation of capital components outlined in both the 2024 and 2025 national budgets, with a target for completion by March 31, 2026.

Special Adviser on Media and Public Communication to President Bola Tinubu, Sunday Dare, stated that all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) have been directed to submit their cash plans for the 2025 budget by close of business on Monday, February 23, 2026, after which payment processing will begin immediately.

According to the statement, “Payments for outstanding 2024 capital projects have now commenced, in addition to the settlement of indebtedness from previous administrations.

“Full implementation of the capital components in both the 2024 and 2025 budgets is targeted for completion on or before March 31, 2026.

“For the 2025 capital budget, all MDAs have been directed to submit/upload their cash plans by close of business on Monday, February 23, 2026. Payment processing will begin immediately thereafter.