FG begins Nigerian students, others evacuation from Sudan

In a bid to fast-track rescue of Nigerians stranded in Sudan, the Federal Government has commenced registration of Nigerians stranded in the country’s capital, Khartoum, for onward evacuation from the troubled zones.

As gathered, the apex government has released over N150 million to hire buses to transport it’s citizens out of the troubled zone to Egypt where they would be airlifted back to Nigeria.

The Chairman of Nigeria Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, confirmed the development on Wednesday through a statement released on her official social media handle.

Dabiri-Erewa added that they would have gone through the Ethiopian border but the stringent guidelines and hostile dispositions of the immigration officials as well as security issues bedeviling peaceful movement within Ethiopia forced the government to consider Egypt.

According to the statement, As our students in Sudan queued up orderly to board their buses to Egypt enroute to Nigeria, supervised by Nigerian mission officials in Sudan. Let’s remember them in our prayers as they journey home. War is a terrible thing”.

