FG begins new visa policy, fees implementation

The Federal Government has approved implementation of the New Visa Policy (NVP) and New Visa Fees introduced to aid ease of doing business through new visa categories.

It explained that under the new regime, travelers, both local and foreigners, would be treated fairly and that citizens’ diplomacy would be deployed in ensuring efficient service delivery across board.

The Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammad Babandede, said that the implementation of the new visa fees and Nigeria Visa Policy (NVP) 2020 commenced on Thursday (today).

Through a statement released to newsmen on Thursday by the NIS spokesperson, Sunday James, Babandede said the new visa fees were approved by the Minister of Interior, Ra’uf Aregbesola, on behalf of the apex government.

“The service wishes to inform the general public and the international community of the new visa fees approved by the Minister of Interior, Ra’uf Aregbesola, which is based on the principles of reciprocity.

“The service is inviting stakeholders, concerned authorities, and individuals to visit the official website of the Service via for full details of the new visa fees for all countries and category of applicants,” he said.

The federal government had on February 4 launched the new visa policy, which it said was aimed at boosting the nation’s economy and allow travelers to visit Nigeria without visas and only commence the process of obtaining visa upon arrival.