FG begins investigations on Justice Odili’s house raid

Following controversies that had continued to trail the raid on a Judge of the Supreme Court, Justice Mary Odili’s residence, the Federal Government has ordered an immediate investigation to ascertain the perpetrators of the actions that had been described as unconstitutional.

The apex government stated that the investigation became necessary to clear the air on the allegations and counter-allegations that had continued to trail raid of the judge’s home in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

Announcing the ongoing investigation on Saturday, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, said that the move would help set the narrations on the raid properly and possibly exonerate him from the action.

Malami stated this through a statement released by Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Office of the Attorney General of the Federation, and Minister of Justice, Dr. Umar Gwandu, and made available to newsmen on Saturday.

These came barely 24 hours after security operatives stormed the residence of Justice Odili and claimed that they received information on illegal activities within as well as around the house and that they were there to ransack the house thoroughly.

The actions of the supposed law enforcement officers that claimed the search warrant documents presented at the Judge’s home were said to have been granted to the Joint Panel Recovery unit of the Federal Ministry of Justice and that Malami was allegedly behind it.

Responding to the allegations, Malami said that as the Attorney General of the Federation, he would not be associated with “an apparent in-elegant and nasty court process” of which the search warrant, presented by the security operatives, was procured.

While also picking faults in the details of the search warrant in circulation online, the minister noted that the reference to “Ministry of Justice” was ambiguous and without clarifying as to whether it is Federal or State Ministry and of which State.

The Attorney-General explained that the Ministry has is “Assets Recovery and Management Unit” and that its mandate does not include stings operations, stressing that there were numerous incongruities in the documents thereby revealing traces of criminal actions.

To set the records straight, he said: “The Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice has since reached out to the relevant authorities for an intensified wider investigation on the matter for necessary actions leading to the prosecution of anyone involved in the matter in view of the fact that the only names on record from the process filed in court are a purported police officer who claimed to be “O/C Assets Recovery Team” and one Aliyu Umar a deponent in the affidavit.

“The claim of the chief magistrate as reported by a section of the media to the effect that he was being misled by the office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice into the issuance of the search warrant is equally forwarded to the relevant investigative agencies to ascertain the veracity or otherwise of the purported association of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice and which officer if any in the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice is associated with such claimed misrepresentation”.

