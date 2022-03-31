FG begins investigations on Abuja Stadium vandalism, setup probe panel

The Federal Government has set up a nine-man panel to investigate crowd violence and vandalism of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja after 2022 World Cup playoff match between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Black Stars of Ghana.

The probe panel to examine both the remote and other causes of the breakdown of law and order at the sporting facility would be chaired by a former Police boss, DIG Sanni Usman (retd).

Other members of the panel include: Dr. Henry Nzekwu (Vice Chairman), Navy Commodore Omatseye (retd), Abba Yola, and the Director Federations and Elite Athletes Department of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports, Dr. Simon Ebhojiaye.

Also on the panel were Tayo Oreweme, Mitchell Obi, Representative of the Director-General, Department of State Security (DSS) and a staff of Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports, Olumide Bamiduro, would serve as secretary.

Irate fans went on rampage, destroying all within their sight after the game which ended in a 1-1 draw put paid to the nation’s aspirations to be part of the 2022 FIFA World Cup finals in Qatar later this year.

Announcing the development on Thursday barely two days after the match, Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, said described the acts of vandalism perpetrated after the match as saddening and unacceptable.

His words: “Nigerians must stop destroying Government property. Anyone identified to be culpable in acts of vandalism at the national stadium will be prosecuted by the Federal Government. This must stop. The willful destruction of Government property across the country is unacceptable and must be condemned. While the failure to qualify is regrettable, the destruction is unacceptable and unjustified.

“I am giving this assurance that the necessary steps will be taken to deal with the issues that have led to Nigeria’s inability to qualify. All I am asking for now is patience from millions of Nigerians.” Dare added.

The minister, through a statement released by the ministry, disclosed that the terms of reference for the investigative panel would be communicated in due course.

