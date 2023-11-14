Report on Interest
MetroNews

FG begins investigations on 264 Nigerians’ visas cancellation

By News Desk

By The Guild

The Federal Government has commenced investigations on Saudi Arabia’s cancellation of over 264 Nigerian passengers’ visas upon their arrival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia from Nigeria, to unravel the circumstances that led to the issue.

The Air Peace flight reportedly took off from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos via the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano on Sunday night and landed at King Abdul-Aziz International Airport, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, yesterday.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday, said it was “investigating the matter to see if any consular or aviation rules have been flouted.”

In the statement signed by Alkasim Abdulkadir, the Special Adviser on Media and Communications Strategy to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, the ministry promised to make the finding public.

According to Abdulkadir, the ministry will ensure such actions that impact the welfare of Nigerian citizens are mitigated in the future in line with what was described as the Four Ds strategy of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Nigeria has just participated in the Saudi-Africa Summit where bilateral discussions covering several sectors of the economy and mutually beneficial commitments were made.”

The Guild 10317 posts 3 comments
