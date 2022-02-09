FG begins investigation on substandard fuel importation

In view of the public outcry that had trailed the proliferation of adulterated Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) in circulation, the Federal Government has concluded plans to embark on major investigations to unravel causes of the unsafe quantity of methanol in the product imported into the country.

It said that after the investigations, the name of the importers would be revealed and that the losses recorded by vehicle owners after procuring the product would be considered as the findings on the adulterated product intensified.

The Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, disclosed the apex government decision to embark on investigations to ascertain the circumstances that led to the importation of substandard petroleum products into Nigeria

Sylva, who disclosed the plan on Wednesday after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting held at the State House, Abuja, did not disclose the names of importers involved but stressed that the identities of the firms would be made known after the investigations are concluded.

Although, one of the country’s major fuel retailers, MRS Oil Nigeria, had alleged that Litasco, the Swiss trading arm of Russia’s Lukoil, was among the importers of the adulterated petroleum product that was withdrawn from circulation.

“There will be a major investigation to unravel everything. We need to get to the bottom of it before we can come back to tell you what will happen to the culprits,” the Minister added.

When asked if companies found culpable will be blacklisted, Sylva responded that the government is not in a rush to mete out any measures until the actual cause has been decoded.

Addressing concerns of Nigerians whose vehicles were damaged after buying the substandard fuel, the Minister said their situation would be put into consideration.

“We know that some people’s vehicles must have been damaged, that is also going to the taken into consideration in dealing with the situation,” Sylvia added.

Earlier, A Litasco spokeswoman declined to comment on MRS Oil Nigeria’s allegation when approached by newsmen on the allegations raised by MRS.

But she said the company was not involved in the entire supply chain and therefore “has no control over deviations to the quality of products occurring after their delivery by our company”.

MRS said it received the oil from Litasco via Nigeria’s NNPC at the end of January and 37,000 tonnes was delivered to multiple retailers in the country. Trading sources familiar with Nigeria said the off-spec fuel had caused widespread disruptions, affecting more volume than described by MRS.

“NNPC through their trading arm Duke Oil, supplied a cargo of PMS (petrol) purchased from international trader Litasco and delivered it with Motor Tanker (MT) Nord Gainer,” MRS said in a statement.

“Following delivery into tank, it was observed that the product appeared hazy and dark…The product analysis revealed that the PMS discharged by MT Nord Ganier had 20% methanol.” Typical methanol amounts in gasoline are 2-3 percent, oil traders said.

